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NA543/00
Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too!
Enjoy it all, from soft-as-clouds bao buns, golden crispy chicken, to mouthwatering salmon. Unlock a world of new textures with Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam.See all benefits
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Airfryers
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Pillowy dumplings, tender veggies, and savory fish, all made in our airfryer with steam function. It infuses the perfect amount of steam without making food soggy, preserving up to 87% nutrients.****
Now you can have the best of both worlds. Airfry and steam at the same time for a golden crunch on the outside and juicy tenderness inside. Perfect for golden cinnamon rolls, crunchy-baked breads, succulent chicken, and next-level veggies. No more burning or undercooking.******
The fat buildup in the basket is softened and easier to be removed with our automatic SteamClean function.
No more burning or undercooking. RapidAir Plus Technology with its unique star-shaped design allows hot air to circulate faster around and through the ingredients***, evenly cooked every time with up to 90% less fat.*
Cooks up to 1.4kg of veggies, 10 drumsticks, 6 salmon fillets, or 9 muffins.
No more guessing: Watch it cook through the window and see when it's done to perfection.
Our next-gen coating is PFAS- free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant surface and easy to clean.
Explore 21 ways to cook, from baking and grilling to steaming and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation.
Over 10,000 delicious recipes, just for your airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions *****
When steaming isn’t needed, simply remove the tank to save space on your countertop.
Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when you cook with the Philips Steam Airfryer instead of the oven.**
No loud distractions — enjoy conversation or music while the airfryer steams, grills, and bakes.
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