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2 year warranty
7-day return
Noise Cancelling Headphones
Discontinued
Support
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EU Declaration of conformity
User manual
All (4)
How do Philips noise cancellation headphones work?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?