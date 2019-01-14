Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service.
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6000 series
In-ear headphones with mic
Total
recurring payment
All you need
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In Ear
Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
Hi-Res Audio. Hear more
Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.
3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.
12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers
The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.
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