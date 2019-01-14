  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • All you need All you need All you need

      6000 series In-ear headphones with mic

      PRO6305BK/00

      All you need

      Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      6000 series
      - {discount-value}

      6000 series

      In-ear headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      All you need

      • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
      • integrated mic
      • Black
      • In Ear

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

      Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

      12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        12.2
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        7-40,000 Hz
        Sensitivity
        109  dB

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        18.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.59  kg
        Height
        19.6  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98179 2
        Nett weight
        0.432  kg
        Tare weight
        1.158  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        7.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.054  kg
        Gross weight
        0.17  kg
        Tare weight
        0.116  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98179 9

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 98179 5
        Gross weight
        0.05  kg
        Nett weight
        0.018  kg
        Tare weight
        0.032  kg

      • Accessories

        Ear caps
        Extra 2 pairs

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20211 5

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.