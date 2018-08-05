2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.2
of 5
199
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
johnW
05/08/2018
Singapore
Ease of use, Functional
Intuitive, functional, easy to use, low maintenance, budget friendly device outlay
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper
AMZ33
17/03/2017
Singapore
IF CAN BE CORDLESS FOR EASE USAGE
LOVE THE PRODUCT, WORTH BUYING IT... BUT ONLY FLAW IS THAT THE CORD KEEPS COMING OFF FROM THE MACHINE. IT CAN BE BETTER FOR THIS MODEL TO BE CORDLESS.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper
Chee_LoonNg
01/07/2012
Singapore
Easy to use and easy to clean. Like it a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 QC5345/15 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 QC5345/15 Hair clipper