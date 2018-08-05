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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 7000 QC5390/80 Hair clipper

QC5390/80

4.2

| (199) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

199

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

05/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Ease of use, Functional

Intuitive, functional, easy to use, low maintenance, budget friendly device outlay

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper

17/03/2017

Singapore

Singapore

IF CAN BE CORDLESS FOR EASE USAGE

LOVE THE PRODUCT, WORTH BUYING IT... BUT ONLY FLAW IS THAT THE CORD KEEPS COMING OFF FROM THE MACHINE. IT CAN BE BETTER FOR THIS MODEL TO BE CORDLESS.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/15 family hair clipper

01/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use and easy to clean. Like it a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 QC5345/15 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 QC5345/15 Hair clipper

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