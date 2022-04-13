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2 year warranty

7-day return

Hairclipper series 7000 QC5390/80 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Hairclipper series 7000 QC5390/80 Hair clipper

QC5390/80

Hairclipper series 7000 QC5390/80 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 10.5 MB
  • 13 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 24.6 kB
  • 18 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting