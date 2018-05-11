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Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5580/15

4.6

| (20) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

20

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

3
1

11/05/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Works as mentioned

Another excellent innovative product from Philips. I have been using this for 2+ years and still works like a charm. I definitely recommend this to others

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

26/07/2017

Australia

Australia

Excellent

After considering more expensive alternatives, settled on this from Shaver shop. Could't be happier. Swivel head is fantastic design, and battery seems to have plenty of oomph. Recommend++

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper

07/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Worth buying

The swivel head is unique compared to others out there. It virtually allows you to eliminate any errors you may make with awkward hand movements using a non swivel head. The longest cutting comb at 15mm is too short for men who like some length on top. Others brands out there have a 45mm cutting comb.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper

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