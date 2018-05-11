2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.6
of 5
20
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
KrishG
11/05/2018
Singapore
Works as mentioned
Another excellent innovative product from Philips. I have been using this for 2+ years and still works like a charm. I definitely recommend this to others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper
JohnL
26/07/2017
Australia
Excellent
After considering more expensive alternatives, settled on this from Shaver shop. Could't be happier. Swivel head is fantastic design, and battery seems to have plenty of oomph. Recommend++
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper
OldManEmu
07/05/2017
Australia
Worth buying
The swivel head is unique compared to others out there. It virtually allows you to eliminate any errors you may make with awkward hand movements using a non swivel head. The longest cutting comb at 15mm is too short for men who like some length on top. Others brands out there have a 45mm cutting comb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/32 do-it-yourself hair clipper