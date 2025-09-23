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2 year warranty

7-day return

Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Discontinued

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Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5580/15

Headgroom QC5580/15 do-it-yourself hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 4.4 MB
  • 23 September 2025

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 648.3 kB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting