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2 year warranty
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
arcitec Electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1085/22
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User Manual
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Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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