2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1095/22
With Jet Clean system
With LED display
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
4.1
of 5
19
Reviews
EVCar
15/10/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent shaver
Had no problem at all. I cannot purchase spare part after 14 years of use Now purchased 7000 series to replace this item
Pros
Always a good shave
Cons
Cannot obtain spares after 12 years
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/21 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/21 Electric shaver
Sinky
07/06/2016
United Kingdom
Buy the best It will give years of great shaving
This has been a great, reliable purchase which is still giving excellent service and i would not hesitate to recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Philip61
18/05/2014
United Kingdom
Best Philishave ever
I have had Philishaves since I started shaving at 16, I am now 61. This is by far the best ever , so easy to use, even easier to clean, it has a detatchable head so using the sideburn trimmer is even easier. Cant recommend it enough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1095/22 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022