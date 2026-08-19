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2 year warranty

30-day return

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1151/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1151/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1151/16

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1151/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 41.4 MB
  • 20 April 2022

User Manual

  • PDF file, 51.1 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

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