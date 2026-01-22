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2 year warranty
30-day return
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
RQ1160/16
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User Manual
Quick Start Guide
All (5)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver