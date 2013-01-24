Home
    Shaver series 9000

    Efficient and Precise Electric Shaver

    S9551/41
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
      Find support for this product

      Perfection in every pass

      Shaver Series 9000 S9551/41 offers the precise close shave with V-Track system and exceptional coverage over every contour of your face. Comes with personal setting and a SmartClick beard styler with 5 length settings.

        Perfection in every pass

        Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

        • V-Track Precision Blades
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClick beard styler
        Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

        Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

        Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

        Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 5-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        With 2 year guarantee

        With 2 year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 5 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Argus
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Luxurious pouch

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch

