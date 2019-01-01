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    • SH90 has been replaced by SH91 SH90 has been replaced by SH91 SH90 has been replaced by SH91

      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

      SH90/81

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      SH90 has been replaced by SH91

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

      See all benefits

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      SH90 has been replaced by SH91

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH91 instead
      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace heads

      Easy to replace heads

      1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)
        Upgraded shaving heads
        SH90 has been replaced by SH91

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Shaving unit
      Badge-D2C

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