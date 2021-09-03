2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
Shaver Series 9000 S9751/33 offers a precise close shave with V-Track system and exceptional coverage over every contour of your face. Comes with personal setting, SmartClick facial cleaning brush, trimmer and SmartClean system.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
Cleansing brush & beard styler
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1317
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Kick9start
03/09/2021
Singapore
Great shave experience with Philips Shaver!
This is my 2nd philips shaver. First was a sensor3d shaver and it has served me well for 7 years. It comes as no surprise to me that it continues to wow me on the shave quality and ease of use. No regrets with my purchase!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-08-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-08-03
27/10/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
the product is very easy to handle and great
I like the contour of the shaver it is very easy o hold in yr hand and move around yr face, it has a very good speed of the blades only i feel the blades should be a bit sharper so as to give u a faster shave
Pros
easy to hold in yr hand and the battery lasts long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-09-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-09-27
KC1881
15/10/2018
Singapore
Effective Shaver
Was impressed with the product as it was able to produce a very clean shave and the once charged the batt can last a very long time.
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9511/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9511/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch
SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing