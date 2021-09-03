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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Efficient and precise electric shaver

S9751/33

4.2

| (1317) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Perfection in every pass

Shaver Series 9000 S9751/33 offers a precise close shave with V-Track system and exceptional coverage over every contour of your face. Comes with personal setting, SmartClick facial cleaning brush, trimmer and SmartClean system.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track Precision Blades

  • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads

  • SmartClean System Plus

  • Cleansing brush & beard styler

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1317

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

03/09/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Great shave experience with Philips Shaver!

This is my 2nd philips shaver. First was a sensor3d shaver and it has served me well for 7 years. It comes as no surprise to me that it continues to wow me on the shave quality and ease of use. No regrets with my purchase!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-08-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-08-03

27/10/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

the product is very easy to handle and great

I like the contour of the shaver it is very easy o hold in yr hand and move around yr face, it has a very good speed of the blades only i feel the blades should be a bit sharper so as to give u a faster shave

Pros

easy to hold in yr hand and the battery lasts long

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2019-09-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9751/33 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2019-09-27

15/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Effective Shaver

Was impressed with the product as it was able to produce a very clean shave and the once charged the batt can last a very long time.

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9511/41 Wet and dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9511/41 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022 

  1. Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch

  2. SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing