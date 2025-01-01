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Discontinued

GoGEARMP3 video player

SA1MUS08K/02

Superior sound experience

Philips GoGear Muse Portable AV Player features FullSound™ technology and noise cancelation headphones for exceptional sound and inspired music enjoyment on the go. Plus, viewing videos is a joy on its 3” Wide-QVGA color display.

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with FullSound™ and noise cancelation

Superior sound experience

  • Muse

  • 8GB*

SuperScroll™ to find what you want in a fast, simple way

SuperScroll™ to find what you want in a fast, simple way

Double action search keys allow easy speed control when scrolling through large libraries. You can choose to move through your playlist one song or video at a time or just press and hold down a little harder to SuperScroll™ swiftly to your desired file.

High-definition headphones for precise sound

High-definition headphones for precise sound

Designed according to the curvature of the human canals, these ergonomically designed headphones with exceptional noise isolation feature precisely direct soundwaves from the speaker to your ear drums with highest definition.

7.6 cm/3" wide-QVGA color display for superb video enjoyment

7.6 cm/3" wide-QVGA color display for superb video enjoyment

A sleek 7.6 cm (3") wide screen display on your GoGear player offers high resolution for superb video quality and crisp, vivid images. Together with a full color menu, the large screen allows easy navigation of media files to complete the package for a sensational multimedia experience on the go.To top it all off, a 16:9 aspect ratio delivers your favorite blockbuster or video in its full widescreen glory.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual transfer speed may vary based on your operating system and software configuration.

  2. 1GB = 1 billion bytes; available storage capacity will be less.

  3. Supports download and subscription services compatible with WMA DRM10

  4. Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

  5. Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.

  6. From Philips

  7. The BBC iPlayer service is available in the UK only