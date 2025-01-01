7.6 cm/3" wide-QVGA color display for superb video enjoyment

A sleek 7.6 cm (3") wide screen display on your GoGear player offers high resolution for superb video quality and crisp, vivid images. Together with a full color menu, the large screen allows easy navigation of media files to complete the package for a sensational multimedia experience on the go.To top it all off, a 16:9 aspect ratio delivers your favorite blockbuster or video in its full widescreen glory.