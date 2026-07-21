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2 year warranty

7-day return

GoGEAR MP3 video player

Discontinued

Support

GoGEARMP3 video player

SA1MUS08K/02

GoGEAR MP3 video player

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 846.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Warranty booklet

  • PDF file, 3.5 MB
  • 21 July 2026

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