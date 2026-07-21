2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SA1MUS08K/02
Discontinued
Where can I download Philips Device Manager?
What is Philips Device Manager?
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Will the keys lock while I’m charging my Philips player?
How long should I charge a GoGear player before first use?
Cannot download DRM songs directly with my Philips player
What is Audible?
Does my Philips MP3 player support Audible audiobooks?
How to minimize issues with my Philips player?
How to clean my Philips GoGear player?
How do I navigate in an audiobook on my Philips GoGear?
How to format my Philips GoGear player?
How to charge my Philips MP3 player without a PC?
How to repair Philips MP3 player with Device manager?
How to switch on/off my Philips MP3 player?