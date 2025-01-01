2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHJ030/00
Innovation for athletes
Stereo sound just got sleeker. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Vapor Flight sport headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.
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