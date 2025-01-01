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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Earhook Headphones

SBCHJ080/00

Innovation for athletes

Lightweight just got tougher. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Skylon Flight all metal headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.

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Metal 3-way adjustable sport headphones

Innovation for athletes

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

3-way adjustment for personalized comfort and stability

Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

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