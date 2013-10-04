  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin

      Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

      Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin

      For clean and soft skin

      • Replace every 3 months
      • For daily use
      • For normal to oily skin
      • Easy to replace
      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      17000 soft bristles for deep skin cleansing

      17000 soft filaments gently massage and deeply cleanse the skin like 17000 fingers.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For all skin types

      • Ease of use

        Compatible with
        Philips VisaPure Essential
        Replacement
        Easy snap-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

