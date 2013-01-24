Home
    Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

    SC5991/00
    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin
      Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

      SC5991/00

      Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

      Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

      Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

      Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

      Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

      For clean and soft skin

      • Replace every 3 months
      • For daily use
      • Normal to sensitive skin
      • Easy to replace
      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Ultra soft bristles for a more effective, gentle cleaning

      The specially designed filaments are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and delicate cleansing experience specific for sensitive skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For sensitive skin

      • Ease of use

        Compatible with
        Philips VisaPure Essential
        Replacement
        Easy snap-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

