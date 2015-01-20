2 year warranty
Discontinued
The Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer has been designed to fit most microwaves in the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra sterilizer for the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.
The microwave sterilizer has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the sterilizer out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the sterilizer safely.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened
4.7
of 5
63
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Twins
20/01/2015
Australia
I loved my AVENT Microwave Steam Steriliser!
I had twins and this was a quick and easy way to sterilize bottles. It also made travelling easy as I use to pack all the bottles into the sterilizer to reduce space. Highly recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/20 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/20 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Mrsboswell
11/01/2018
United Kingdom
Easy to use and compact
This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Helena
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Quick and easy to use
One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser