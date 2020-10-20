Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
30-day return
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
All series
Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Discontinued
Support
SCF271/20
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (3)
Where to get manuals for older Philips Microwave sterilizers
How much water does the Philips Microwave II Sterilizer need?
When should I stop sterilizing my Philips Avent products?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you