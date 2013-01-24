Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Designed for comfort
Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Designed for comfort
Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Everything that controls the pump is at your fingertips and close to the breast, which means you can make adjustments instantly and intuitively- no need to reach elsewhere.
Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.
Double pumping has been shown to improve milk production. The twin electronic breast pump is the only breast pump designed to maintain the same level of vacuum and control for both pumps, which helps to ensure effective use.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Enjoy complete control over speed, vacuum and pattern – you can even set the pump to match your baby’s own suckling action.
Power
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
SCF258/02
SCF254/61
SCF152/01
SCF603/25
SCF504/30
SCF157/02