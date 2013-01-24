Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent SCF310/11

    SCF310/11
    Avent
    • -{discount-value}

      Avent SCF310/11

      SCF310/11

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent SCF310/11

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent SCF310/11

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • What is included

          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          2  pcs
          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us