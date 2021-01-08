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2 year warranty
7-day return
Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump
Discontinued
Support
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User manual
All (5)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is it still safe to use the honey coloured BPA free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Niplette™
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.