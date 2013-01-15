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    • More comfort, more milk More comfort, more milk More comfort, more milk
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      Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump

      SCF334/02

      More comfort, more milk

      When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $399.00

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      More comfort, more milk

      Breast pump with massage cushion

      • Natural
      • Includes 2x 4oz bottle
      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

      Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

      Compact lightweight design, includes handy travel bag

      Compact lightweight design, includes handy travel bag

      The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be place within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. The breast pump comes with a handy travel bag.

      Easy cleaning due to the small number of separate parts

      Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.

      Easy operation at the touch of a button

      Double electric breast pumps are ideal for moms who pump milk regularly. Save time by comfortably pumping from both breasts at once.

      The perfect time saver for moms

      Simultaneous pumping at both breasts is proven more efficient and may even boost your ability to produce breast milk.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Breast pump

        Material
        BPA free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        Breast pump design
        Compact design

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Breast pump
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Breast pad sample packs
        2 (2 Day pads & 2 Night pads)  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2  pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        2  pcs
        Breast pump body
        2  pcs
        Standard size cushion
        2  pcs
        Travel bag
        1  pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1  pcs
        Spare diaphragm
        2  pcs
        Travel cover
        2  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Intuitive assembly
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        Settings
        • 3 Expression settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        More milk in less time
        The perfect time saver

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Feeding bottle cap

        Avent

        Feeding bottle cap

        CP9927/01

      • Avent Breast pump valve

        Avent

        Breast pump valve

        CP9287/01

      • Avent Breast milk storage cups

        SCF618/10

      • Avent Breast milk storage bags

        SCF603/25

      • Avent Breast pads

        SCF254/61

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/60

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/30

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF253/20

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF253/02

      • Avent CP9895 Tubing for breast pump

        CP9895/01

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      Awards

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • *A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).

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