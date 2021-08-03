2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra firm nipple
18m+
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.
Our symmetrical nipple respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
4.6
of 5
256
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nTigerka
03/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Gisele35
01/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Must have for mums
It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
mayainfluencer
30/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product.
I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.
Pros
Air flow, design,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18M ultra air pacifier
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand