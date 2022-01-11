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Philips Avent ultra air pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF349/13
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User Manual
All (15)
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How bite resistant is the Philips Avent 18M+ soother?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
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