      Philips Avent Hands-free Double Collection Cups

      SCF439/01

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Convenient for home and on the go

      Whether at home, on the go, or even back at work, having an extra pair of hands-free collection cups ready can make your pumping routine simpler and more efficient. Includes 4x SkinSense silicone breast shields, and 2x shield inserts.

      Convenient for home and on the go

      Collection cups for hands-free pumping

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

      The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

      One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.

      Find your perfect fit in seconds

      Find your perfect fit in seconds

      Use the nipple sizing card to find your ideal size of breast shields - and shield inserts if you use them. Measuring only takes a moment and with a range that fits 99% of moms, we have your comfortable and secure fit covered.

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

      For Premium, Advanced and Hands-Free electric breast pumps

      For Premium, Advanced and Hands-Free electric breast pumps

      These Hands-free Collection Cups can be used with the Philips Avent Premium Electric Breast Pump, Advanced Electric Breast Pump, and Hands-free Electric Breast Pump. Switching cups takes seconds, the benefits go on.

      The complete range of breast shields and insert sizes

      The complete range of breast shields and insert sizes

      We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. This starter set includes our full range of breast shields and shield insert sizes, fitting 99% of moms for ultimate comfort while pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Cup, front cap, breast shield cover
        Polypropylene
        Breast shield, membrane, valve, insert
        Liquid silicone
        Silicone tube
        Silicone

      • What is included

        Collection cup (assembled)
        2 pcs
        Silicone tubes
        2 pcs
        Breast shield (dust) cover
        2 pcs
        Breast shield (21 mm, 24 mm)
        2 pcs each
        Insert 19 mm
        2 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

      • Functions

        Flexibility in movement
        Hands-free pumping
        Breast shield and insert specifics
        Several sizes available for the best fit

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
      • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
      • **based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.

