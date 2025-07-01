Search terms
SCF439/01
Convenient for home and on the go
Whether at home, on the go, or even back at work, having an extra pair of hands-free collection cups ready can make your pumping routine simpler and more efficient. Includes 4x SkinSense silicone breast shields, and 2x shield inserts.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double Collection Cups
Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.
One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.
Use the nipple sizing card to find your ideal size of breast shields - and shield inserts if you use them. Measuring only takes a moment and with a range that fits 99% of moms, we have your comfortable and secure fit covered.
We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.
These Hands-free Collection Cups can be used with the Philips Avent Premium Electric Breast Pump, Advanced Electric Breast Pump, and Hands-free Electric Breast Pump. Switching cups takes seconds, the benefits go on.
We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. This starter set includes our full range of breast shields and shield insert sizes, fitting 99% of moms for ultimate comfort while pumping.
