      Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump

      SCF532/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Free your hands. Free your time.

      The Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump is made for effective* and comfortable expression. It mimics your baby's rhythm, and with power, gentleness and lightness, it's your ideal hands-free pump companion.

      Free your hands. Free your time.

      Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

      Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.

      Quiet hospital-strength pumping

      Quiet hospital-strength pumping

      The nearly silent motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

      The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

      One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.

      Wearable comfort for maximum movement

      Wearable comfort for maximum movement

      Our pump comes with a braided carrying cord and apparel clip for wearing the motor unit cross-body or attached to your waistband. With the freedom to wear it your way, you stay in your flow knowing control is right by your side. Use the tube coupler and cord adjuster to precisely fine-tune your fit.

      Personalize your pumping session

      Personalize your pumping session

      Get the most from every session with 8 suction levels for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you pump, and with your ideal setting automatically memorized, your pump is always ready to go.

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

      We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Source
        Rechargeable battery / USB-C (adapter not included)

      • Material

        Cup, front cap, breast shield cover
        Polypropylene
        Breast shield, membrane, valve, insert
        Liquid silicone
        Silicone tube
        Silicone

      • What is included

        USB-C cable
        1 pcs
        Carrying cord
        1 pcs
        Tube coupler
        1 pcs
        Rechargeable motor unit (with a detachable clip)
        1 pcs
        Collection cup (assembled)
        2 pcs
        Silicone tubes
        2 pcs
        Breast shield (dust) cover
        2 pcs
        Breast shield (21 mm, 24 mm)
        2 pcs each
        Nipple sizing card
        1 pcs
        Insert 19 mm
        2 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

      • Functions

        Flexibility in movement
        Hands-free pumping
        Personalization settings
        • 16 suction levels in expression mode
        • 8 suction levels in stimulation mode
        Motor unit
        • Rechargeable battery / USB-C
        • Fully charging the battery takes up to 1.5 hours and lasts approx. 5 pumping sessions
        Breast shield and insert specifics
        Several sizes available for the best fit

      • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
      • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
      • **based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.

