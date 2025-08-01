Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF495/11
Free your hands. Free your time.
Your baby and time are precious. Free your hands with the Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Breast Pump. Designed to mimic your baby’s drinking rhythm, it delivers hospital-strength performance in a discreet, spill-proof designSee all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.
Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.
Our first wearable pump mimics a baby’s natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2× faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That’s why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.
Feel comfortable and supported as you pump thanks to our SkinSense silicone breast shield. Made from food-grade silicone, the shield gently shapes around your breast using your body's natural warmth. Nice and comfortable every time.
Use our transparent cups to guide you from start to finish. Easily check whether you've placed the cup in the right position on your nipple and whether milk is flowing. A built-in, gentle light makes sure you always have instant visibility, even at night.
Confidence is everything so we've made sure that our pump protects every drop of milk no matter which way you move. Our silicone breast shields create a spill-free seal around your breasts while our splash guard cap prevents milk from getting out, even while you move.
When you're finished pumping, make the most of our easy-to-clean design. It's simple to pull apart, clean and put back together, and the cups are dishwasher and sterilizer safe. Fast, fuss-free cleaning every time.
Get the most from every session with 8 stimulation levels to initiate the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. Fine-tune as you pump and use the guide light to navigate settings, even in the dark. Our pump saves your preferred setting automatically so there's no need to finetune next time.
Feeling good while you pump has a lot to do with finding the right shield fit. Our solution to making sure you always feel great? A range of shield insert sizes that fit 99% of moms—all included with your wearable pump. Use the nipple sizing card to quickly find the right fit and start pumping.
No power cord and a reliable battery life? That's real freedom on-the-go. One complete charge of our battery allows for 10 pumping session (15 mins per session) so you can pump reliably wherever the day takes you.
Power
Material
What is included
Ease of use
Functions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.