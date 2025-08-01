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    • Free your hands. Free your time. Free your hands. Free your time. Free your hands. Free your time.
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      Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump Natural Care Hands-free Wearable

      SCF495/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Free your hands. Free your time.

      Your baby and time are precious. Free your hands with the Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Breast Pump. Designed to mimic your baby’s drinking rhythm, it delivers hospital-strength performance in a discreet, spill-proof design

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      Free your hands. Free your time.

      Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

      • Hospital-strength pump mimics baby's drinking rhythm
      • Transparent cups with inner light
      • Easy to clean and assemble with few parts
      • Fits 99% of all moms
      • Unique SkinSense Shield

      The freedom to pump anywhere

      Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.

      Hospital-strength performance, wearable form

      Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.

      Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Our first wearable pump mimics a baby’s natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2× faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That’s why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.

      Silicone shield gently shapes to your breast

      Feel comfortable and supported as you pump thanks to our SkinSense silicone breast shield. Made from food-grade silicone, the shield gently shapes around your breast using your body's natural warmth. Nice and comfortable every time.

      Easy to check nipple positioning and milk flow

      Use our transparent cups to guide you from start to finish. Easily check whether you've placed the cup in the right position on your nipple and whether milk is flowing. A built-in, gentle light makes sure you always have instant visibility, even at night.

      Spill-free seal and splash protection, even while you move

      Confidence is everything so we've made sure that our pump protects every drop of milk no matter which way you move. Our silicone breast shields create a spill-free seal around your breasts while our splash guard cap prevents milk from getting out, even while you move.

      Easy to clean and re-assemble

      When you're finished pumping, make the most of our easy-to-clean design. It's simple to pull apart, clean and put back together, and the cups are dishwasher and sterilizer safe. Fast, fuss-free cleaning every time.

      Personalise your pumping sesion

      Get the most from every session with 8 stimulation levels to initiate the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. Fine-tune as you pump and use the guide light to navigate settings, even in the dark. Our pump saves your preferred setting automatically so there's no need to finetune next time.

      Find your feel-good fit

      Feeling good while you pump has a lot to do with finding the right shield fit. Our solution to making sure you always feel great? A range of shield insert sizes that fit 99% of moms—all included with your wearable pump. Use the nipple sizing card to quickly find the right fit and start pumping.

      Battery life supports life on-the-go

      No power cord and a reliable battery life? That's real freedom on-the-go. One complete charge of our battery allows for 10 pumping session (15 mins per session) so you can pump reliably wherever the day takes you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Source
        Rechargeable battery / USB-C (adapter not included)

      • Material

        Membrane
        Liquid silicone
        Breast shield
        Liquid silicone
        Cup, breast shield cover
        Polypropylene
        Valve
        Liquid silicone
        Inserts
        Liquid silicone

      • What is included

        Cup
        2
        Rechargeable motor unit
        2 pcs
        USB-C cable
        1 pcs
        Breast shield (dust) cover
        2 pcs
        Nipple sizing card
        1 pcs
        Insert 19 mm
        2 pcs
        Breast shield (27mm)
        2 pcs
        Insert 15 mm
        2 pcs
        Insert 17 mm
        2 pcs
        Insert 21 mm
        2 pcs
        Insert 24 mm
        2 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Pump anywhere anytime in your bra
        • Designed to collect every drop
        • Inner light and transparent top for perfect visibility
        • Easy to assembly, easy to clean
        • Dishwasher and sterilizer safe

      • Functions

        Flexibility in movement
        Hands-free wearable
        Personalization settings
        • 16 suction levels in expression mode
        • 8 suction levels in stimulation mode
        Motor unit
        Allows for 10 pumping sessions
        Breast shield and inserts
        Fits 99% of moms

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      • Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product.
      • *Refers to frequency of pump suction.

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