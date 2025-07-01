Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF552/11
Find your perfect fit
Because every mom is different, these 28 mm breast shields and 26 mm breast shield inserts for larger breast and nipple sizes provide a comfortable, secure fit. For use with the Philips Avent Hands-Free Collection Cups.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Large breast shields and inserts
Total
recurring payment
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.
We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.
We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.
Material
What is included
Ease of use
Functions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.