We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed

      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF621/17

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $16.90

      Similar products

      See all Natural baby bottles

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Natural baby bottle
      - {discount-value}

      Natural baby bottle

      Total

      recurring payment

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Avent nipple with petal design

      • 1 Bottle
      • 9oz/260ml
      • Slow flow nipple
      • 1m+
      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Available in different sizes

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        • Decoration

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*
        Capacity
        9  oz

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Drying rack

        Drying rack

        SCF149/00

      • Avent Baby Bottle Teats Natural Teat

        Baby Bottle Teats

        Natural Teat

        SCF657/27

      • Avent Bottle and nipple brush

        SCF145/06

      • Avent Milk powder dispenser

        SCF135/06

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF657/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF656/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF656/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF655/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF655/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF654/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF654/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF653/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF653/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF652/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF652/23

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF651/27

      • Avent Natural nipple

        SCF651/23

      • Avent Bottle and nipple brush

        SCF145/07

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.