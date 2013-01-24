Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Natural baby bottle

    The most natural way to bottle feed
      The most natural way to bottle feed

      Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        The most natural way to bottle feed

        Natural latch on

        • 2 Bottles
        • 9oz/260ml
        • Extra soft slow flow nipple
        • 1m+
        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

        Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

        Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

        The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

        Unique anti-colic valve technology

        Unique anti-colic valve technology

        Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Designed for your baby's changing needs

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Baby bottle
          2  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Natural latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

