Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Weaning spoons with soft tip
Philips Avent toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $6.90
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Weaning spoons with soft tip Avent weaning
Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums
Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding
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Technical Specifications
Weight and dimensions
F-box dimensions
26 (D) X 101 (W) X 245 (H)
mm Product weight
0.053
kg Net product dimensions excl. attachments
155 (L) X 23 (W) X 20 (D)
mm Number of F-boxes in A-box
6
Country of origin
Made in China
Yes
What is included
Weaning spoons
2
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Soft-tip is excluded for the United States
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