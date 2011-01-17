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    • Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      SCF718/00

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      The Philips Avent travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.50

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      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      Keeps your cutlery hygiene on the go

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        12m+ cutlery set
        • 1 pc of fork
        • 1 pc of spoon
        Cutlery case
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

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