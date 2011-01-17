Philips AventToddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+
SCF718/00
Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips Avent travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $9.50
This product qualifies for VAT relief
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