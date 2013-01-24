Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

    SCF718/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Avent
    • Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      SCF718/00
      Find support for this product

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.50
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

        Keeps your cutlery hygiene on the go

        Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

        Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Deep scoop spoon and fork

        Deep scoop spoon and fork

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Cutlery case
          1  pcs
          12m+ cutlery set
          • 1 pc of fork
          • 1 pc of spoon

        • Development stages

          Stages
          12 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us