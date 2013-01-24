Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    SCF722/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Avent
    • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

      SCF722/00
      Find support for this product

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $7.50
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Encourages eating through fun learning

        Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Customisable handle and spoon tip

        Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us