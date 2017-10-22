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    • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4385BK/00

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.

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      Feel it. BASS+

      • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
      • In-ear
      • 6 + 6 hrs playtime
      • Secure fit
      3 cap sizes for custom fit

      3 cap sizes for custom fit

      Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

      8.2 mm speaker drivers

      8.2 mm speaker drivers

      BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

      Control calls, music and volume

      Control calls, music and volume

      Control is just a click away. Single, double and triple presses activate different features in different modes, for easy controls whether you're playing your music or taking a call.

      Compact charging case with lanyard

      Compact charging case with lanyard

      The lightweight, compact charging case capsule includes a handy lanyard to attach to your bag and keep your hands free.

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

      Great noise isolation

      Great noise isolation

      Using a closed-back acoustic design, BASS+ headphones keep ambient noise out and great sound in, with enhanced passive noise isolation to pull you deeper into your music.

      Stability fin for secure fit

      Stability fin for secure fit

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ True Wireless headphones feature stability fin for secure fit.

      USB charging cable

      USB charging cable

      The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        9 - 21,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8.2 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Sensitivity
        107  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        17  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.61  kg
        Height
        19  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98155 6
        Nett weight
        0.333  kg
        Tare weight
        0.277  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6  hour(s)
        Standby time
        50 hr
        Talk time
        6 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.4  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.65  cm
        Depth
        5.25  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 98155 9
        Gross weight
        0.165  kg
        Nett weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        9.95  cm
        Width
        4.85  cm
        Depth
        4.85  cm
        Weight
        0.091  kg

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

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