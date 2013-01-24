  • 2-year warranty

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound

      Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits

        Wireless freedom, powerful sound

        Designed to fit ear geometry

        • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
        • Earbud
        • Flat cable
        Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

        Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

        A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.

        14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

        14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

        Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

        Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

        Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

        Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.

        Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

        Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Frequency response
          8 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Speaker diameter
          14.2 mm

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          10  m

        • Power

          Talk time
          4.5* hr
          Battery weight
          2.5 g
          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          4.5*  hr
          Standby time
          Up to 55 hr

        • Convenience

          Call management
          Answer / End call
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.286  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70924 5
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Nett weight
          0.105  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.181  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70924 8
          Gross weight
          0.074  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.035  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          2.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2  cm
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.0147  kg
          Width
          4  cm

