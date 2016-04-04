Bluetooth Headset
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry.
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Wireless freedom, powerful sound Designed to fit ear geometry 14.2mm drivers/ open-back Earbud Flat cable Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably
A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.
14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.
Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls
Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.
Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.
Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Open Speaker diameter
14.2 mm Impedance
32 ohm Frequency response
8 - 24 000
Hz Maximum power input
30 mW Sensitivity
107
dB
Connectivity
Bluetooth version
4.1 Bluetooth profiles Maximum range
10
m
Outer Carton
Length
19
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
9.5
cm Gross weight
0.286
kg Height
13.3
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 70924 5 Nett weight
0.105
kg Tare weight
0.181
kg
Convenience
Volume control
Yes Call management
Answer / End call
Power
Battery type
Li-Polymer Music play time
4.5*
hour(s) Standby time
Up to 55 hr Talk time
4.5* hr Battery weight
2.5 g
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.5
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
2.5
cm Depth
9.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 70924 8 Gross weight
0.074
kg Nett weight
0.035
kg Tare weight
0.039
kg
Product dimensions
Height
8
cm Width
4
cm Depth
2
cm Weight
0.0147
kg
Design
Color
Black
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