  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Wireless freedom, powerful sound Wireless freedom, powerful sound Wireless freedom, powerful sound
    • Play Pause

      Bluetooth Headset

      SHB5250BK/00

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound

      Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Bluetooth Headset
      - {discount-value}

      Bluetooth Headset

      Total

      recurring payment

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound

      Designed to fit ear geometry

      • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • Earbud
      • Flat cable
      Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

      Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

      A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.

      14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

      14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

      Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

      Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.

      Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

      Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Speaker diameter
        14.2 mm
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        19  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.286  kg
        Height
        13.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70924 5
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg
        Tare weight
        0.181  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        Answer / End call

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        4.5*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        Up to 55 hr
        Talk time
        4.5* hr
        Battery weight
        2.5 g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        2.5  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70924 8
        Gross weight
        0.074  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.039  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        4  cm
        Depth
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.0147  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Actual results may vary

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.