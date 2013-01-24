  • 2-year warranty

    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB5950WT/00
      Wireless freedom, big beats

      Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication. See all benefits

      Bluetooth Headset

        Wireless freedom, big beats

        Ultralight, stable and comfy neckband

        • 8mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • Flat cable
        Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

        Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

        A high quality, glossy coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

        Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

        Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

        Powerful speakers reproduce clear sound with big bass

        Powerful speakers in a compact design ensure a perfect fit, clear sound and big bass.

        Soft rubberized neckband for comfort and stability

        Soft rubberized neckband for comfort and stability

        A soft rubberized neckband design for ultimate convenience and stability.

        Supports Bluetooth version 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Supports Bluetooth version 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

        Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

        Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

        Enjoy the freedom of listening music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

        Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Included
          USB cable
          Included for charging

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth version
          4.1

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Battery weight
          2.5 g
          Music play time
          7*  hr
          Standby time
          160* hr
          Talk time
          7* hr

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          10 -21 000Hz
          Impedance
          16 ohm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Type
          dynamic

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music
          • Microphone mute
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.379  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71008 1
          Height
          19  cm
          Length
          16.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.129  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.25  kg
          Width
          10.7  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 71008 4
          Gross weight
          0.096  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.043  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.053  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          15  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Height
          15  cm
          Weight
          0.03  kg
          Width
          13.5  cm

