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Discontinued

Bluetooth Headset

SHB5950WT/00

2.5

| (27) Reviews

Wireless freedom, big beats

Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication.

See all benefits

Ultralight, stable and comfy neckband

Wireless freedom, big beats

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Flat cable

Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

Shiny coating looks sleek and adds extra protective surface

A high quality, glossy coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

Oval tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

27

Reviews

12/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good crystal sound and deep bass

Fantastic headset for this price. Listen to music is a pleasure

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth headset

17/01/2018

Canada

Canada

My wireless headphone.

Ok, lets get serious, I am not being paid by philips or anyone for this review. I bought this at best buy one year ago, nice fit, it's rubberised, It's flat, works nicely in the hot summer, and today its -8c and it works fine, it charges quickly, about 15 mins.I have used this everyday for a year, and havent found a problem yet, pairs up easily with my samsung note 2,I am waiting for a sale to buy 2 pairs, one more for me, and another for my niece. Oops, did i mention the sound is just perfect for me?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset

29/01/2017

US

US

Bluetooth

I charged first for 10mins...when i switched it on, Bluetooth visibility in my phone doesn't reveal the name....any suggestions plz...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary