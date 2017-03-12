2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5950WT/00
Wireless freedom, big beats
Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metalized housing adds professional elegance and sophistication.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Flat cable
A high quality, glossy coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
2.5
of 5
27
Reviews
Chris125
12/03/2017
United Kingdom
Very good crystal sound and deep bass
Fantastic headset for this price. Listen to music is a pleasure
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth headset
Hifzmaster
17/01/2018
Canada
My wireless headphone.
Ok, lets get serious, I am not being paid by philips or anyone for this review. I bought this at best buy one year ago, nice fit, it's rubberised, It's flat, works nicely in the hot summer, and today its -8c and it works fine, it charges quickly, about 15 mins.I have used this everyday for a year, and havent found a problem yet, pairs up easily with my samsung note 2,I am waiting for a sale to buy 2 pairs, one more for me, and another for my niece. Oops, did i mention the sound is just perfect for me?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset
Mahadevan
29/01/2017
US
Bluetooth
I charged first for 10mins...when i switched it on, Bluetooth visibility in my phone doesn't reveal the name....any suggestions plz...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5950BK Bluetooth Headset
Actual results may vary