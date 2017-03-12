Originally bought another brand of headphones and hated them, the earbuds would not stay in my ears and I was constantly pushing them back in, returned them and bought these. Unfortunately I had to return the first pair because the left earbud driver was garbage and only pushing out sound at maybe half the volume of the right. Exchanged for a second pair and love them so far. Barely notice the collar, enough cord from the collar to the buds to allow unrestricted movement and the sound is good. Battery currently lasts my full shift at work but I have only used it for 3 days will see if battery dies like others have reported after a month. I would give these 5/5 except for the following: in need of a much better indication of battery charge status, (I'm nit picking for the following) bluetooth sync could be a bit smoother but once synced the sound is good and rarely notice a drop, sound could be richer, a sleeker look to the collar and music controls could be improved (double tap on volume buttons to FF or RW instead of holding for 2 secs.