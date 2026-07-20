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2 year warranty
7-day return
Headphones
All series
Bluetooth Headset
Discontinued
Support
SHB5950WT/00
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Localized commercial leaflet
EU Declaration of conformity
All (3)
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Cannot stream music via Bluetooth from PC with Windows OS
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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