2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB8850NC/00
More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
The compact foldable construction makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
3.8
of 5
26
Reviews
Femi
14/11/2019
Singapore
My favorites, love them
I've been using mine for three years now. Only this year the cushons started to look worn out. I brought them in Uk used them daily. Spain, Latvia I always have them with me whenever I go and I love the sound and vibe it gives me.Connects quickly, I can't hear anyone else. I'm good to go. Yes the led light is meeeh, I feel its bothering other people when I sit in the plane or train. But that's nothing compared to quality when other headphones sounds like in can.
Pros
Quality of sound, quick connection, comfy
Cons
Led light
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-14
RichD
01/10/2017
Australia
The phones have made my travel an aural delight!
I have had noise cancelling phones before, but with these ones you can really hear the difference. Maybe the other ones didn't work!! Anyway, the Bluetooth connects easily with my windows phone and my android tablet and enlarges the airline entertainment experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Jolyon
09/09/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Great headphones, good performance, and noise cancellation
These headphones are excellent value in a good design package with the core features needed for daily use. Excellent noise cancelation and design fit. I hope they last the test of time. Would be nice if philipps created a logo for the ear pieces instead of the whole word, even just an artistic P would be nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Actual results may vary