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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

3.8

| (26) Reviews

More sound, less noise

No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

See all benefits

wirelessly

More sound, less noise

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

The compact foldable construction makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

26

Reviews

14/11/2019

Singapore

Singapore

My favorites, love them

I've been using mine for three years now. Only this year the cushons started to look worn out. I brought them in Uk used them daily. Spain, Latvia I always have them with me whenever I go and I love the sound and vibe it gives me.Connects quickly, I can't hear anyone else. I'm good to go. Yes the led light is meeeh, I feel its bothering other people when I sit in the plane or train. But that's nothing compared to quality when other headphones sounds like in can.

Pros

Quality of sound, quick connection, comfy

Cons

Led light

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2017-11-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2017-11-14

01/10/2017

Australia

Australia

The phones have made my travel an aural delight!

I have had noise cancelling phones before, but with these ones you can really hear the difference. Maybe the other ones didn't work!! Anyway, the Bluetooth connects easily with my windows phone and my android tablet and enlarges the airline entertainment experience.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

09/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great headphones, good performance, and noise cancellation

These headphones are excellent value in a good design package with the core features needed for daily use. Excellent noise cancelation and design fit. I hope they last the test of time. Would be nice if philipps created a logo for the ear pieces instead of the whole word, even just an artistic P would be nice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary