    Wireless noise cancelling headphones

    SHB8850NC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • More sound, less noise More sound, less noise More sound, less noise
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      SHB8850NC/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      More sound, less noise

      No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      More sound, less noise

      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      More sound, less noise

        More sound, less noise

        wirelessly

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

        32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

        Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

        Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

        Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

        Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

        Simple NFC one-tap pairing

        Simple NFC one-tap pairing

        Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

        Control calls, music and volume with earshell switches

        Control calls, music and volume with earshell switches

        Button controls at the right earshell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

        ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

        ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

        ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

        Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

        Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

        The compact foldable construction makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.

        High quality Bluetooth 4.0

        High quality Bluetooth 4.0

        Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

        Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

        Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

        Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

        Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

        Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

        Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

        Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          10 - 22 000Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Audio Connections
          3.5mm Line in
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Cable Connection
          single sided
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo

        • Accessories

          Audio cable
          Extra 1.2 m audio cable
          Quick start guide
          Included
          USB cable
          Included for charging
          Airplane adapter
          Included

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Last number redial
          • Microphone mute
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between call and music
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music playtime
          16*  hr
          Standby time
          45* hr
          Talk time
          15* hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 25970 70434 2
          Depth
          5  cm
          Depth
          2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.323  kg
          Gross weight
          0.712  lb
          Height
          19.9  cm
          Height
          7.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.232  kg
          Nett weight
          0.511  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.091  kg
          Tare weight
          0.201  lb
          Width
          19.4  cm
          Width
          7.6  inch
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.432  lb
          Gross weight
          1.103  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70434 9
          Height
          21.6  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Length
          8  inch
          Length
          20.3  cm
          Nett weight
          1.534  lb
          Nett weight
          0.696  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.898  lb
          Tare weight
          0.407  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm
          Width
          6.4  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.5  inch
          Depth
          3.8  cm
          Height
          18  cm
          Height
          7.1  inch
          Weight
          0.232  kg
          Weight
          0.511  lb
          Width
          6.3  inch
          Width
          16  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Actual results may vary

