More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads. See all benefits
Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Button controls at the right earshell enable you to control music and calls with a press.
ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.
The compact foldable construction makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.
Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.
Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.
Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions