2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SHB8850NC/00
Discontinued
Will the buttons on my Philips device work when connected with audio cable?
Can I use the Active Noise Cancellation function when I am not using Bluetooth?
How to enjoy Multi-point feature with Philips headphones?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to start Siri or Google Now from my headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair