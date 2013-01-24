Home
    In ear headphones with mic

    SHE3805WT/00
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      Extra bass

      The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        Compact headset with oval sound tube

        • White
        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

        Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

        Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

        Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

        Ultra small in-ear design ensures a snug and comfy fit to block out ambient noise, while its closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

        Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

        The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          10–22 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          EAN
          69 23410 72529 2
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.035  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.022  kg
          Width
          5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.142  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72529 6
          Height
          6.4  cm
          Length
          18.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.103  kg
          Width
          9.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.32  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72529 9
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          37.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.008  kg
          Width
          20.6  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Height
          2  cm
          Weight
          0.0115  kg
          Width
          2  cm

