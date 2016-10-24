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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3900BK/00

3.4

| (10) Reviews

Rich bass

Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy.

See all benefits

Your music sounds better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Black

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

Ergonomic oval sound tube ensures optimal fit and comfort

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

10

Reviews

4

24/10/2016

Australia

Australia

THE best headphones i have EVER had

Honestly these things are a godsend from the god of all things electronic, ive had mine for a year now and i promise they've gone through fire and back and still have the sound of an angel. The quality is absolutly amazing and i cant honestly reccommend a better set! IF these ever stop working im set on buying the exact same!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones

19/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A good example of a decent headphone.

This product is mainly useful for the jack so it can be used in most electronic items in order to play music. Decibel level no problem and can also be used as a hands free on most smartphones. So, in conclusion, does a great job of letting you play your music and also has lasted for over two years in my case.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900WT In-Ear Headphones

29/06/2017

Canada

Canada

Crisp sound and stays inside the ears.

The Philips In-Ear Headphones have been great to me for a solid year. Crisp sound, no cutouts or drop in quality and are comfortable all the time. I have worn them for my shift for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week since I purchased them and they have not let me down until just last week when they finally, finally cut out. I have tried /several/ in ear buds and these have been top notch. I would most certainly buy another pair!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900BL In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3900BL In-Ear Headphones

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