    In ear headphones with mic

    SHE3905GD/00
      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

        Rich bass

        Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

        Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

        Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Gold

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          10 - 22 000  Hz
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          Copper
          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          21  cm
          Gross weight
          1,296  kg
          Height
          15  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72969 3
          Nett weight
          0,288  kg
          Tare weight
          1,008  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17,9  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          9,5  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Nett weight
          0,036  kg
          Gross weight
          0,132  kg
          Tare weight
          0,096  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72969 0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          3,2  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 72969 6
          Gross weight
          0,0355  kg
          Nett weight
          0,012  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0235  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2,1  cm
          Width
          1,3  cm
          Depth
          1,3  cm
          Weight
          0,012  kg

