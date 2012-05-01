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    • Stereo TV headphone Stereo TV headphone Stereo TV headphone

      TV headphones

      SHP2500/97

      Stereo TV headphone

      This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.90

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      Stereo TV headphone

      For TV

      • Over-ear

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

      Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.

      In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

      Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Voice coil
        copper
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Sensitivity
        95  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable length
        6  m
        Connector
        3.5 & 6.3  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 95740 3
        Length
        69  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        41  cm
        Gross weight
        13.2  kg
        Height
        49  cm
        Nett weight
        6.792  kg
        Tare weight
        6.408  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        39.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        32.9  cm
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Nett weight
        1.698  kg
        Gross weight
        2.94  kg
        Tare weight
        1.242  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95739 7

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        10.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 10895 94588 2
        Gross weight
        0.404  kg
        Nett weight
        0.283  kg
        Tare weight
        0.121  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.3  cm
        Width
        17.4  cm
        Depth
        9.7  cm
        Weight
        0.283  kg

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • In-line volume control
      Badge-D2C

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