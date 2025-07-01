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2 year warranty
7-day return
Sports in ear headset
Discontinued
Support
SHQ1007/28
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All (4)
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips in-ear headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low
I cannot use my Philips headphones during a call