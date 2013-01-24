Home
      Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

      Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

      Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock. See all benefits

      Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock. See all benefits

      Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock. See all benefits

        Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

        Secure fit and ultra lightweight

        • 8.6mm drivers/open-back
        • Earbud
        5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

        C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

        C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

        High performance sound drives peak performance

        High performance sound drives peak performance

        8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

        Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

        Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

        These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

        Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

        Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

        Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

        3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

        3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium

        • Design

          Color
          Orange

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Cable management
          Cable clip

            • Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.

