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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Sports earhook headset

SHQ3007/28

4

| (3) Reviews

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and extension cable

Sweatproof and Washable

Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

Cable clip

Cable clip

Clip helps fix cable securely

Customizable ear hooks

Customizable ear hooks

Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

16/05/2014

US

US

Best Headphones I've Ever Owned

I work out a lot, everyday actually, and these are the best headphones I've ever owned. I was able to find the ear piece that fits my ear perfectly and they are very comfortable. I especially love the control you have without having to take out your device to change the song, a few clicks and you're good to go. It is very difficult to find decent headphones with such easy control. Also, the ability to shorten or lengthen the cord is a bonus. One thing that is a little annoying is that the controls don't work on IPOD unless it's is on the short connection. Overall these little dudes are awesome. I wish I could find them again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

30/10/2011

US

US

Headphones and Service

The headphones are really good and useful. They are compatible with my iPhone and I use them regularly when running as well. The inline remote and speaker function is great and I get a lot of work done on the move. There was an issue with one of the arms on the earphones breaking but this is where Philips' service blew me away. They replaced it. This was awesome. I am a fan!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

30/01/2013

US

US

A Pain in the Ear!

It is very nice headphone. Great audio and bass tune incorperated. Yet the problem I'm having with it is, the design of the product hurts my ears to the point where it throbbs and aches. I feel as if its not shaped for the ear quite right.

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

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