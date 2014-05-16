2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3007/28
Sweatproof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
Clip helps fix cable securely
Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
KristinaL
16/05/2014
US
Best Headphones I've Ever Owned
I work out a lot, everyday actually, and these are the best headphones I've ever owned. I was able to find the ear piece that fits my ear perfectly and they are very comfortable. I especially love the control you have without having to take out your device to change the song, a few clicks and you're good to go. It is very difficult to find decent headphones with such easy control. Also, the ability to shorten or lengthen the cord is a bonus. One thing that is a little annoying is that the controls don't work on IPOD unless it's is on the short connection. Overall these little dudes are awesome. I wish I could find them again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
DrunkAlways
30/10/2011
US
Headphones and Service
The headphones are really good and useful. They are compatible with my iPhone and I use them regularly when running as well. The inline remote and speaker function is great and I get a lot of work done on the move. There was an issue with one of the arms on the earphones breaking but this is where Philips' service blew me away. They replaced it. This was awesome. I am a fan!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
Nmorales2013
30/01/2013
US
A Pain in the Ear!
It is very nice headphone. Great audio and bass tune incorperated. Yet the problem I'm having with it is, the design of the product hurts my ears to the point where it throbbs and aches. I feel as if its not shaped for the ear quite right.
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset